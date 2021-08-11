Brave Girls appointed Korea tourism ambassadors

The Brave Girls promote Korean tourism in a campaign poster. (KTO)
The Brave Girls, a South Korean band that went on to make K-pop history after five years of anonymity, will be promoting Korea as a tourism destination as part of a campaign titled “Level Up Your Rhythm of Korea.”
As honorary cultural ambassadors, the band members have made five new promotional videos to attract tourists with an interest in Hallyu, or the Korean wave, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization said Wednesday a press release.
In the videos the quartet play challenging games in settings that include Seoul and other fascinating regions throughout the country.
Each member stars in one video, and all four performers are reunited for the final video, “Level Up Your Style.”
A separate video will be released to follow up on last year’s campaign theme, “Feel the Rhythm of Korea.” The 2020 campaign videos -- featuring collaborative works by band Leenalchi and the Ambiguous Dance Company -- enjoyed huge success and have garnered over 52 million views on YouTube so far.
The upcoming video mixes contemporary Korean hip-hop with traditional folk music, with elements added to vitalize domestic tourism. A number of Korean hip-hop and rap musicians participated in its production.
Promotional videos featuring the Brave Girls will be released Thursday on KTO’s YouTube channel, ImagineYourKorea, and its Facebook page. Additional videos and songs are expected in September on global platforms including YouTube and Spotify.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
