No sign of letup in COVID-19 spread while vaccine plans are disrupted

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections is showing no sign of slowing down, with 1,540 new cases, 1,476 locally transmitted and 64 imported from overseas, being added in Tuesday’s tally.
The figure, which covers the 24-hours to Monday midnight, pushes the accumulated total cases here to 213,987, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. Korea added nine more deaths, raising the death toll to 2,134.
The virus seemed to have slowed down a little in the greater capital region of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province thanks to strict social distancing rules, but the situation has become more severe in other regions.
Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province accounted for 55.4 percent of newly reported locally transmitted cases. Gyeonggi Province reported 398 new cases, followed by Seoul with 356 cases and 64 in Incheon.
At the same time, Busan reported 105 new cases, and its neighbor South Gyeongsang Province added 110 new cases, showing the virus situation is serious in other regions as well.
South Korea is enforcing Level 4 social distancing rules in the greater capital area until Aug. 22, and most of the other regions within the country are under Level 3 rules. Authorities have additionally banned gatherings of three or more people after 6 p.m. on top of 10 p.m. curfews for most businesses.
While restrictions are to remain in place for less than two weeks, experts have voiced that the worst is yet to come, as mutated strains of COVID-19 will continue to spread, especially when combined with increased travel in the summer vacation season.
Chun Eun-mi, a respiratory disease specialist at Ewha Womans University Medical Center, warned that the number of daily cases could exceed 2,000 in the coming days, as the delta variant is expected to have quickly spread among people on vacation.
“If the number doesn’t reach 2,000, I would say that’s because the number of tests were low,” Chun said in a radio interview Tuesday. “Once we go past that 2,000 mark, the number could rise even at a faster rate, and now that the holiday season is over, those who return home will now undergo testing.”
Authorities on Tuesday strongly encouraged people coming back home from vacation to take COVID-19 tests as needed, adding they would install more testing centers at highway rest stops.
Chances are high that the elderly population could be at risk of infection with the COVID-19 delta variant, Chun added, because time has passed since they received their vaccines in February and March and their immunity might have waned.
To overcome the continued virus woes, South Korea has been carrying out a national vaccination scheme, opening up reservations for those aged between 18 and 49 from Monday night.
At the moment, around 21.37 million people, or 41.6 percent of South Korea’s 51.3 million population, have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, and close to 7.9 million people have been fully vaccinated after the country started the nationwide program in late February.
But the plan faces a vaccine supply shortage after Moderna failed to provide the planned doses of COVID-19 vaccines for this month.
Moderna will be sending less than half of the roughly 9 million doses of its vaccine promised to be shipped this month, and Korea lengthened the period between the first and second doses of two messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines to six weeks as opposed to three to four weeks as recommended.
The country Tuesday also approved plans for the first-ever Phase 3 clinical trial for a locally developed COVID-19 vaccine. SK Bioscience plans to run a comparative clinical study on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with that made by AstraZeneca by starting to recruit patients for the trial in the coming weeks.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)