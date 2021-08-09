[Breaking News] Samsung's Lee to be released on parole

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (Samsung Electronics)
The Ministry of Justice on Monday decided to parole Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who is behind bars for bribery.
He will walk free from the Seoul Detention Center in a southern suburb of Seoul on Friday, about 11 months early.
The third-generation leader of Samsung Group has spent 18 months behind bars, which is more than 60 percent of his 2 1/2-year sentence.
He was imprisoned in January this year after the top court upheld his conviction for paying a total of 8.6 billion won ($7.51 million) in bribes to former President Park Geun-hye via her confidant Choi Soon-sil. The scandal eventually led to the president’s impeachment in 2017.
At the time of the sentencing, Lee had already spent nearly a year behind bars during investigations and lower court trials.
The de facto chief of Samsung Group is among hundreds of prisoners to be released the same day as part of South Korea’s long tradition of clemency for Liberation Day, which falls Aug. 15.
His release was decided after the ministry’s parole committee met Monday afternoon at the ministry’s head office in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, to review a list of parole candidates.
Nine members of the panel concluded that Lee met the requirements to be considered for parole, having served more than 60 percent of his sentence and having shown exemplary behavior behind bars. Justice Minister Park Beom-gye approved the decision.
Monday’s decision came amid mounting calls for leniency for Lee, with many citing the need for strong leadership at Samsung Electronics so it can navigate through a global chip war.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)