[Graphic News] Wine imports hit all-time high in H1 amid pandemic

South Korea’s wine imports more than doubled to touch a new high in the first half of the year as more people enjoyed drinking at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, data showed.
Asia’s fourth-largest economy imported $236.9 million worth of wine in the January-June period, up 110 percent from a year earlier, according to data by the Korea Customs Service.
It represents the highest first-half tally and accounts for 86 percent of wine imports for all of 2020.
Imports for the whole of this year are widely expected to set a new record, given the current pace of growth. (Yonhap)
