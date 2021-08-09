Yim Kyeong-sook appointed head of Korean Food Promotion Institute

Korean Food Promotion Institute President Yim Kyeong-sook (Suwon University)
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs appointed Yim Kyeong-sook as the sixth president of the Korean Food Promotion Institute on Friday, the institute announced.
Yim has served as a professor at Suwon University’s food and nutrition department since 1992.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in 1980 from Seoul National University’s department of food and nutrition. She went on to earn a master’s degree and a doctorate at the same school.
Yim will continue in her current role as professor during her three-year term at the Korean Food Promotion Institute.
“We will make efforts to systematically carry out the Korean food business under the Food Industry Promotion Act,” Lim said in her inauguration speech, adding that she was looking forward to vitalizing Korean food, with a particular interest in traditional liquor and kimchi.
Established in March 2010 as a public institution under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Korean Food Promotion Institute works for the development of Korean food-related industries such as agriculture, restaurants and tourism.
Yim replaces Seonjae, a Buddhist monk and chef who was inaugurated in April 2018.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)