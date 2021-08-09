 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

Yim Kyeong-sook appointed head of Korean Food Promotion Institute

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Aug 9, 2021 - 17:27       Updated : Aug 9, 2021 - 18:10
Korean Food Promotion Institute President Yim Kyeong-sook (Suwon University)
Korean Food Promotion Institute President Yim Kyeong-sook (Suwon University)
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs appointed Yim Kyeong-sook as the sixth president of the Korean Food Promotion Institute on Friday, the institute announced.

Yim has served as a professor at Suwon University’s food and nutrition department since 1992.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in 1980 from Seoul National University’s department of food and nutrition. She went on to earn a master’s degree and a doctorate at the same school.

Yim will continue in her current role as professor during her three-year term at the Korean Food Promotion Institute.

“We will make efforts to systematically carry out the Korean food business under the Food Industry Promotion Act,” Lim said in her inauguration speech, adding that she was looking forward to vitalizing Korean food, with a particular interest in traditional liquor and kimchi.

Established in March 2010 as a public institution under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Korean Food Promotion Institute works for the development of Korean food-related industries such as agriculture, restaurants and tourism.

Yim replaces Seonjae, a Buddhist monk and chef who was inaugurated in April 2018.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114