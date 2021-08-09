Rookie artist Lee Mu-jin emerges as new powerhouse in Korean music chart

Lee Mu-jin (Showplay Entertainment)
Rookie singer-songwriter Lee Mu-jin has topped the country’s biggest streaming platform Melon with his digital single “Traffic Light,” which was released in early May.
“Traffic Light,” written and composed by Lee, sits atop the 24 hits and daily chart beating out other hit songs such as MSG Wannabe’s “Foolish Love,” Aespa’s “Next Level” and BTS’ latest single “Permission to Dance.”
Unlike most chart-topping songs that land there as soon as they are released, “Traffic Light” took its time climbing to the top after going slowly winning popularity on social media.
“Rain and You,” a soundtrack from Korean drama series “Hospital Playlist 2” sung by Lee, also ranked in the top 20 on all Melon charts, including daily, weekly and monthly chart, on Monday. The song was released in June.
Lee, who placed third in JTBC’s audition program “Sing Again” in February, has since become a household name.
The singer shared his mixed emotions in his Instagram post on Sunday. “Aug. 10, 2020. ‘Traffic Light’ is almost done. Aug. 8, 2021. How would my songs from last week be like after a year? How would all my songs from the past be like? Both confidence and pressure are growing inside me.”
The audition program’s first-place winner Lee Seung-yoon and second-place winner Jeong Hong-il have also achieved instant stardom, starring in multiple TV variety, reality, radio shows and appearing on news programs.
While the top winner Lee recently performed on KBS’ music program “Yu Hui-yeol’s Sketchbook” and tvN’s comedy show “Comedy Big League,” Jeong’s latest TV appearance has been on JTBC’s entertainment show “Famous Singer.”
The top three finalists recently finished a 14-city tour “Sing Again Top 10 Concert.”
