Rookie artist Lee Mu-jin emerges as new powerhouse in Korean music chart

Lee Mu-jin (Showplay Entertainment)



Rookie singer-songwriter Lee Mu-jin has topped the country’s biggest streaming platform Melon with his digital single “Traffic Light,” which was released in early May.



“Traffic Light,” written and composed by Lee, sits atop the 24 hits and daily chart beating out other hit songs such as MSG Wannabe’s “Foolish Love,” Aespa’s “Next Level” and BTS’ latest single “Permission to Dance.”



Unlike most chart-topping songs that land there as soon as they are released, “Traffic Light” took its time climbing to the top after going slowly winning popularity on social media.





The cover image of “Traffic Light” (Showplay Entertainment)