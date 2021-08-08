 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

Soprano Sumi Jo‘s mother dies at 85

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Aug 8, 2021 - 19:41       Updated : Aug 8, 2021 - 19:41
Soprano Sumi Jo (SMI Entertainment)
Soprano Sumi Jo (SMI Entertainment)


Soprano Sumi Jo’s mother passed away Sunday, after a lengthy hospitalization.

Kim Mal-sun, the mother of the celebrated soprano, had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for years, according to Jo‘s agency SMI Entertainment, which announced her passing. She was 85.

Jo mentioned in multiple interviews that it was her mother who made her become a celebrated soprano. Kim -- who had once dreamt of becoming a soprano herself -- was recognized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2003 for her dedication in raising Jo as an artist.

In 2019, Jo released the album “Mother,” dedicated to her mother. In May, she held a recital “My Mother” at the Seoul Arts Center, celebrating Parent’s Day.

Jo is currently in Rome, Italy. It was not clear whether Jo would be able to attend her mother’s funeral, according to Jo‘s agency, as she has to be tested for COVID-19 before leaving Italy.

Jo was unable to attend her father Jo Eon-ho’s funeral in 2006 as she was scheduled to go onstage at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. Jo later said it was her mother who encouraged Jo to carry on with the recital as it was Jo’s duty to keep her promise to the audiences.

Kim is survived by soprano Jo, Jo Yeong-jun, the head of SMI Entertainment, and Jo Yeong-gu.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114