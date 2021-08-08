[Herald Interview] Young CEO sets sights on future of construction

Dongnam Construction Chemical CEO poses in front of the company logo, at its office in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



It was Kim Hwang-su’s father who built Dongnam Construction Chemical from scratch and grew it into a leader in the local concrete admixture market. Now, the second-generation chief, 38, aims to take on the conservative industry with technological innovations.



“I think my father had faith in the local constructions market,” said Kim, who took over as CEO in 2018, as he recalled memories of his father. “He believed there would come a time when our country also starts building landmark architectures, tall skyscrapers and large bridges we see in developed countries.”



His father spent decades in construction business and founded Dongnam in 1983, he said.



Admixtures are additives mixed into concrete or mortar to change their density or add certain properties, such as making it quicker drying or more resistant to damp. When Kim’s father first imported the products in the early 1980s, they were a fairly unfamiliar construction material, according to Kim.



Industry awareness grew in 1994, when the Korea Standard Association required construction companies to use admixtures in their cement. Tragic events like the Sampoong Department Store collapse in 1995, motivated firms to develop stronger and higher-performing admixtures.



Dongnam was one of those companies committed to developing newer and better admixtures. The company opened a research lab in 2000 in a bid to focus on research and development instead of making a profit from mass apartment projects.



As a result, the firm was able to participate in the construction of some of Seoul’s landmark skyscrapers. It developed new admixtures for the 73-story Tower Palace residence in Gangnam, southern Seoul, as well as the Lotte Tower, currently the tallest building in Korea.



It now holds the largest share of the local admixture market, posting revenues of 27 billion won ($23.6 million) in 2020.





Dongnam Construction Chemical CEO speaks during an interview with the Korea Herald at the company office in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)