Seoul subway workers gear up for strike vote

Seoul’s subway workers are mulling over waging a full-scale strike as Seoul Metro looks to carry out a massive restructuring plan to resolve continuing financial losses.
Unionized workers of Seoul Metro are planning to run a vote along with union members of subway corporations of Busan, Daegu, Daejeon, Incheon and Gwangju from Aug. 16 to 19 to decide whether to launch a full-scale strike against Seoul Metro’s plan to reduce its headcount by 1,539 employees.
Seoul Metro’s plan is aimed at cutting 10 percent of its 16,700 employees and cut back from its accumulated loss of more than 1 trillion won. The restricting plan also contains cutting welfare benefits and freezing wage levels on top of outsourcing some of its duties to the private sector.
South Korea capital’s public transportation authority had made more than 500 billion won ($435.5 million) in losses for three consecutive years since 2019. The corporation recorded 1.11 trillion won in net loss due to decreased number of passengers from COVID-19, and it is expected Seoul Metro will record the largest amount of loss at above 1.6 trillion won this year.
Unionized workers have asked Seoul Metro to make up for the losses with financial support from the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the central government. They argue that continued losses came as transit fees remained frozen for the past six years from 2015 and excessive transfer discounts.
The Seoul Metro labor union denounced the restructuring plan as using laborers as scapegoats in times of financial difficulty, and allowing the latest plan to ensue will create a precedent for workers to be unfairly treated when the transit authority struggles again later.
The union also argues that safety will be an issue if the headcount is reduced, leading to more customer accidents.
The combined group of unionized workers from the six major cities plan to wage the full-scale strike in Seoul by early September and by October for the rest of the major cities, which is expected to cause immense difficulties for average citizens in using the subway.
They demand that metropolitan transit authorities be treated the same as Korea Railroad Corporation in terms of government support. Korail is ensured that around 60 percent of its annual losses are supported through government funds under the Framework Act on Railroad Industry Development.
Chances are somewhat likely for the unionized workers’ demands to be heard as seen from the past example. The group of unions warned that they would wage a full-scale strike in October 2019 when demanding transit authorities hire more workers for improved safety, but the collective action was averted due to successful negotiation with authorities.
