[Tokyo Olympics] S. Korea loses to Brazil, falls to bronze medal match in women's volleyball

South Korean players react to a lost point against Brazil during the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic women`s volleyball tournament at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Aug. 6, 2021. (Yonhap)

TOKYO -- South Korea's Cinderella run through the Tokyo Olympic women's volleyball tournament hit a speed bump on Friday, with a straight-set loss to Brazil.



World No. 2 Brazil easily handled the 11th-ranked South Korea 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16) at Ariaka Arena in Tokyo.



The loss sends South Korea to the bronze medal match against the sixth-ranked Serbia at 9 a.m. Sunday, the last day of the Olympics.



Serbia defeated South Korea in three sets on Monday in the preliminary round. (Yonhap)