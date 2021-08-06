 Back To Top
Entertainment

Blackpink holds pop-up exhibition in celebration of 5th debut anniversary

By Yoon Chae-won
Published : Aug 7, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Aug 7, 2021 - 16:01
Blackpink (YG Entertainment)
Blackpink (YG Entertainment)
K-pop sensation Blackpink will hold a pop-up exhibition from Aug. 21-30 to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the group’s debut, YG Entertainment said Thursday.

The exhibition is part of what is called the “4+1 project” the agency announced in June on its social media with a mysterious teaser. Aside from the exhibition, the project consists of a new film in August, a special edition photobook and three others that have yet to be announced.

The pop-up exhibition will be held at YG Entertainment’s headquarters, located in western Seoul.

The venue will be decorated with displays that show off the group’s achievements over the course of five years with additional online events, the company said.

Although the exhibition is free of charge, reservations need to be made in advance due to the government’s current social distancing guidelines.


By Yoon Chae-won and news reports (choenayoon@heraldcorp.com)
