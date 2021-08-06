 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Kia flagship store opens in western Seoul

By Yoon Chae-won
Published : Aug 7, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Aug 7, 2021 - 16:01
Automotive firm Kia launched a flagship store in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Wednesday.
The store features a futuristic interior and will offer car exhibitions, test drives, and other services and events. 

Visitors can scan mobile QR codes for information on Kia’s newest cars and services. 

Customers can see the latest vehicles in three dimensions via a large media wall installed at the store. Both the interior and exterior of each vehicle will be visible, and customers can see in detail how the doors, trunks and turn signals operate.

In one section of the store, customers can film videos of Kia’s first all-electric vehicle, the EV6, against various virtual backgrounds.

The store also provides a digital color collection, allowing visitors to see all the color options for every Kia vehicle.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Yoon Chae-won (choenayoon@heraldcorp.com)
