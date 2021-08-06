[Photo News] Kia flagship store opens in western Seoul

Automotive firm Kia launched a flagship store in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Wednesday.

The store features a futuristic interior and will offer car exhibitions, test drives, and other services and events.





Visitors can scan mobile QR codes for information on Kia’s newest cars and services.





Customers can see the latest vehicles in three dimensions via a large media wall installed at the store. Both the interior and exterior of each vehicle will be visible, and customers can see in detail how the doors, trunks and turn signals operate.



