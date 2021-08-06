 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Kakao Pay’s brokerage arm secures 5 million subscribers

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Aug 6, 2021 - 14:29       Updated : Aug 6, 2021 - 14:29
A graphic released Friday by Kakao Pay Securities shows that the company had more than 5 million subscribers as of July. (KakaoPay Securities)
A graphic released Friday by Kakao Pay Securities shows that the company had more than 5 million subscribers as of July. (KakaoPay Securities)

The number of subscribers to Kakao Pay Securities, the brokerage arm of mobile messenger giant Kakao, surpassed the 5 million mark as of July, 17 months since its inception, the company said Friday.

The number is equivalent to one-fifth of the 28 million South Koreans who are economically active, it added.

According to the Korea Financial Investment Association, the number of accounts used for public offering funds via Kakao Pay Securities surpassed 2.1 million as of June.

The number of subscribers using easy-to-use investment services such as “spare change investment” and “cash back investment” surged more than 500 percent from last year, Kakao Pay Securities said.

The company plans to launch a mobile trading system this year that will facilitate the trading of stocks listed on local markets as well as overseas, officials said without elaborating on the exact timeline.

Investors with existing Kakao Pay accounts can start trading without having to open new accounts, they added.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114