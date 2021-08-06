 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Hanwha Corp. sees 53.4% spike in operating profit in Q2

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Aug 6, 2021 - 11:16       Updated : Aug 6, 2021 - 11:16
Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn (Hanwha)
Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn (Hanwha)


Hanwha Corp.’s operating profit surged 53.4 percent on-year to 769 billion won ($672.8 million) in the second quarter, backed by an earnings surprise from its affiliates, the company said Friday.

According to the holdings firm of South Korea’s seventh-largest conglomerate, Hanwha Group, its revenue jumped 15.2 percent to 12.6 trillion won and its net profit rose 63.1 percent to 572.1 billion won.

“Hanwha Solutions’ chemical division logged 2.8 trillion won in revenue, the greatest quarterly figure, while Hanwha Aerospace improved its profitability in both the military and civil sectors. Hanwha Life Insurance saw its operating profit and net profit surge 100 percent,” a Hanwha Corp. official said.

On top of the robust performance of its affiliates, Hanwha Corp.’s own businesses contributed to its stellar results. The sluggish demand for machinery amid the pandemic bounced back, improving the profitability of Hanwha Corp.’s machinery business. Also, its global petrochemical business benefited from the global recovery of oil demand.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114