 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 6, 2021 - 10:44       Updated : Aug 6, 2021 - 10:44
The undated file photo shows a health worker injecting a COVID-19 vaccine shot. (Yonhap)
The undated file photo shows a health worker injecting a COVID-19 vaccine shot. (Yonhap)
A nursing assistant who suffered paralysis following vaccination for the coronavirus was recognized as a victim of industrial disaster Friday in the first such case in South Korea.

The state-run Korea Workers' Compensation & Welfare Service, under the Ministry of Employment and Labor, concluded that the nursing assistant should be eligible for various state benefits and financial compensation under the Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance Act, saying her health conditions were closely related to her job.

The victim, whose name was not made public, suffered from double vision and paralysis after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 12. She was later diagnosed with acute demyelinating encephalomyelitis, a rare autoimmune disease.

She got the vaccine shot during working hours to "comply with her employer's recommendations," the agency said, adding that "she would have been in a difficult position in her workplace had she not been inoculated."

"She also had no underlying health conditions that otherwise might have caused the problems, and there seems a reasonable causal link between the side effects and the vaccination," it said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114