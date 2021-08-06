 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korea condemns deadly attack on tanker off coast of Oman

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 6, 2021 - 10:39       Updated : Aug 6, 2021 - 10:39
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
South Korea strongly condemns a recent deadly attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, the foreign ministry said Friday, calling the attack a "clear violation of international law."

On July 29, the Mercer Street tanker came under a drone attack, which killed two of its crewmembers. The vessel, reportedly linked to an Israeli billionaire, was transiting through the Arabian Sea in international waters.

"Such an attack is a clear violation of international law, and all vessels should be able to freely sail through international waters," Choi Young-sam, spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said in a written commentary.

"The government opposes all actions that run counter to peace and stability in the Middle East. It expresses deep condolences and words of solace to the deceased sailors and their bereaved families," he added.

Many countries have joined a growing chorus of condemnation over the attack, with the United States warning of an "appropriate response" and expressing concern that such an attack threatens freedom of navigation through the crucial waterway, as well as international shipping and commerce. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114