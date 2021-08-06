S. Korea condemns deadly attack on tanker off coast of Oman

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)

South Korea strongly condemns a recent deadly attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, the foreign ministry said Friday, calling the attack a "clear violation of international law."



On July 29, the Mercer Street tanker came under a drone attack, which killed two of its crewmembers. The vessel, reportedly linked to an Israeli billionaire, was transiting through the Arabian Sea in international waters.



"Such an attack is a clear violation of international law, and all vessels should be able to freely sail through international waters," Choi Young-sam, spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said in a written commentary.



"The government opposes all actions that run counter to peace and stability in the Middle East. It expresses deep condolences and words of solace to the deceased sailors and their bereaved families," he added.



Many countries have joined a growing chorus of condemnation over the attack, with the United States warning of an "appropriate response" and expressing concern that such an attack threatens freedom of navigation through the crucial waterway, as well as international shipping and commerce. (Yonhap)