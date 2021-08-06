 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

Obama to talk about personal life story on 1st Korean TV appearance

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 6, 2021 - 09:57       Updated : Aug 6, 2021 - 09:57
This promotional image of former US President Barack Obama is provided by tvN. (tvN)
This promotional image of former US President Barack Obama is provided by tvN. (tvN)
Former US President Barack Obama will make his first appearance as a guest of a South Korean television program on Friday to share his personal life story, a local cable channel said.

According to tvN, a cable channel specialized in entertainment, Obama will connect to the channel's late night "Monthly Connect" show as a guest later in the day.

The monthly show invites world-class leaders of various fields to impart their knowledge and experiences. Previously, Michael Sandel, a Harvard professor renowned for his book "Justice," and investor and financial commentator Jim Rogers appeared on the shows as guests from the US.

During his appearance, Obama will talk about his personal experiences as a politician as well as a father and a husband, focusing on how he managed to juggle the different roles.

He will also delve into the stories behind the publication of his presidential memoir, "A Promised Land," tvN said.

"We are delighted to be able to share an honest interview with Obama and his special insight through his first ever appearance on a South Korean TV program," the chief director of the program said. "It will shed light on the charm of Obama as a person." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114