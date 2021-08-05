 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Sports

[Tokyo Olympics] Kim Se-hee in 2nd after fencing in modern pentathlon

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 5, 2021 - 20:34       Updated : Aug 5, 2021 - 20:35

Kim Se-hee (Yonhap)
Kim Se-hee (Yonhap)


TOKYO -- South Korean Kim Se-hee is in second place after the fencing ranking round of the modern pentathlon event at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Kim went 24-11 in her 35 fencing bouts to earn 244 points in the early fencing portion of the competition at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo.

The one other Korean in action, Kim Sun-woo, went 19-16 with

214 points to rank 14th among 36 athletes.

The female pentathletes will compete in freestyle swimming, riding show jumping and laser run -- combining running and shooting

-- Friday to determine the medalists.

In the ranking rounds, each athlete started with a base score of 100 points, and each victory was worth six points. There will be a bonus round for fencing Friday, where each victory will be worth one point.

Kim Sun-woo holds the record for the best Olympic performance by a female pentathlete with her 13th-place finish at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

In the men's fencing ranking round held later Thursday, Jung Jin-hwa ranked fifth after going 23-12. The second South Korean in action, Jun Woong-tae, finished in ninth with a 21-14 record.

Jun is regarded as the bigger medal hopeful of the two. In his Olympic debut five years ago, Jun only managed 13 victories in fencing and finished in 19th place overall, despite setting an Olympic record in the laser run with 11:02.50.

The rest of the men's competition is scheduled for Saturday. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114