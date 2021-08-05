TDL rolls out 80MW solid-state battery production line in Naju

TDL has established a solid-state battery production line with an annual production capacity of 80 megawatts in Naju, South Jeolla Province, the company said Thursday.
According to the South Korean industrial material company, the pouch-type 2-ampere-hour solid-state batteries will be mounted on small-sized energy storage systems with the capacity of 1 to 5 kilowatts.
Lithium-ion batteries are filled with an inflammable liquid solution called electrolytes. Solid-state batteries replace the liquid electrolytes with ceramic materials. This change of recipe makes solid-state batteries resistant to fire.
TDL paid attention to the potential of next-generation batteries early on. In 2008, TDL manufactured solid oxide fuel cells. Since 2012, the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology transferred its electrolyte synthesis, cathode composition and battery manufacturing technologies to TDL over the course of three times.
Based on the technology transfer, TDL completed solid-state battery technology, and built the production line on a 2,600 square-meter site in Naju with investments worth 7.2 billion won ($6.2 million) from the Korea Development Bank and the nation’s steel giant Posco.
Typically, oxide solid electrolytes are manufactured at extreme heat of over 1,000 degrees Celsius. Also, they exhibit high resistance, as their particles are big and irregular. TDL’s patented Taylor-Couette flow technology can manufacture them at lower temperatures and reduce their resistance by making their particles smaller and more uniform, the company claims.
TDL currently supplies the solid-state batteries for ESS to Korea Electric Power Corp. and local governments. The company, which has 34 patents regarding solid-state batteries, aims to launch solid-state batteries for electric vehicles within three years. The firm plans to target overseas markets including China, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Europe, among others.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)