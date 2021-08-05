Olympic athletes most sought after TV guests

Archery gold medalists An San (left) and Kim Je-deok pose for a photo at Incheon Airport on Sunday. (Yonhap)



As the Tokyo Olympics come to an end this week, South Korea’s Olympic stars are setting off on their victory tours meeting the public not at sports arenas, but on TV and radio shows.



Triple Olympic gold medalist archer An San, one of the athletes most in the news during her time in Tokyo, appeared on MBC’s radio show “Pyo Chang-won’s News High Kick,” on Wednesday.



On the live radio show, An shared her experience at the Tokyo Games and her childhood stories.



Two other major broadcasters also cast Olympic athletes in their respective programs.



Archers Oh Jin-hyek and An were invited to KBS1’s “KBS News 9” for an interview late Wednesday. An also joined another KBS show, “The Live,” for a 20-minute live talk show which was broadcast on TV as well as KBS’ YouTube channel.





A screen capture shows An San’s interview on KBS’ YouTube channel, “The Live” on Wednesday. (KBS)