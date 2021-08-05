SK REIT gears up Kospi market debut in September

SK Energy’s gas station located in Seoul (SK REIT)
SK REIT, the first real estate investment trust from South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate SK Group, said Thursday that it has begun the process for an initial public offering on the country’s benchmark Kospi in September.
The REIT obtained approval on its registration statement from the Financial Service Commission. The REIT aims to raise 232.6 billion won ($203.7 million) from the IPO by floating around 46.5 million new shares at 5,000 won apiece.
Book building for institutional investors both in and out the country will take place Aug. 23-24. The three-day retail tranche is scheduled to wrap up on Sept. 1.
SK REIT’s value is estimated at around 2 trillion won, backed by the acquisition of the group’s 36-story headquarters in central Seoul last month and 116 gas stations operated by SK Energy across the country.
It plans to pay quarterly dividend yields to investors, which is expected to be the nation’s first case, unlike most locally listed REITs that payout dividends every six months. Potential investors seeking stable income on a regular basis are expected to flock to invest in the REITs, the company officials said.
“SK REIT is a sponsor-backed REIT that receives sponsor support from SK Group, so our portfolio has been structured with the sponsor’s strong network and pipeline of assets,” said Shin Do-chul, CEO of SK REIT.
“We’re looking forward to becoming a top-tier compound REIT that continuously adds the group’s core business-linked assets to the portfolio.”
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)