Cellist Kim Hyo-jeong to hold solo recital

Cellist Kim Hyo-jeong will hold a solo recital on Aug. 13 at Ilshin Hall in Hannam-dong, central Seoul.
At the 80-minute recital, Kim will perform Beethoven’s 7 variations on “Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fuhlen,” Bruch’s Kol Nidrei, Op. 47, Ligeti’s Cello Sonata and Mendelssohn’s Cello Sonata in D major, Op. 58.
“The program consists of works that best express me. Except for Ligeti, the rest of the composers, Beethoven, Bruch and Mendelssohn, were all born in Germany. I wanted to deliver what I have felt while studying in Germany and learned through the German culture to the audience through their works,” Kim told The Korea Herald by email.
Since the age of 11, Kim has won awards at local music competitions. She made her debut at the age of 13, holding a performance at the Mirabell Palace in Salzburg, Austria at the invitation of the University Mozarteum Salzburg.
Kim is currently pursuing a master’s degree at the Hochschule fur Musik und Tanz Koln in Cologne, Germany, under cellist Gabriel Schwabe.
Following the recital, Kim has plans to work on a studio recording.
“Through the recital, I hope I can share the warm, comfortable air of Germany that I felt with the audiences,” Kim said.
Pianist Choi In-seon will accompany Kim onstage.
The 200-seat hall will open 86 seats due to the social distancing rules in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)