 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

Cellist Kim Hyo-jeong to hold solo recital

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Aug 5, 2021 - 11:05       Updated : Aug 5, 2021 - 11:37
Poster image for cellist Kim Hyo-jeong’s recital on Aug. 13 (Courtesy of Kim)
Poster image for cellist Kim Hyo-jeong’s recital on Aug. 13 (Courtesy of Kim)

Cellist Kim Hyo-jeong will hold a solo recital on Aug. 13 at Ilshin Hall in Hannam-dong, central Seoul.

At the 80-minute recital, Kim will perform Beethoven’s 7 variations on “Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fuhlen,” Bruch’s Kol Nidrei, Op. 47, Ligeti’s Cello Sonata and Mendelssohn’s Cello Sonata in D major, Op. 58.

“The program consists of works that best express me. Except for Ligeti, the rest of the composers, Beethoven, Bruch and Mendelssohn, were all born in Germany. I wanted to deliver what I have felt while studying in Germany and learned through the German culture to the audience through their works,” Kim told The Korea Herald by email.

Since the age of 11, Kim has won awards at local music competitions. She made her debut at the age of 13, holding a performance at the Mirabell Palace in Salzburg, Austria at the invitation of the University Mozarteum Salzburg.

Kim is currently pursuing a master’s degree at the Hochschule fur Musik und Tanz Koln in Cologne, Germany, under cellist Gabriel Schwabe.

Following the recital, Kim has plans to work on a studio recording.

“Through the recital, I hope I can share the warm, comfortable air of Germany that I felt with the audiences,” Kim said.

Pianist Choi In-seon will accompany Kim onstage.

The 200-seat hall will open 86 seats due to the social distancing rules in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114