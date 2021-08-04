China turns against video games just as Korean firms see signs of thaw

Black Desert Mobile (Pearl Abyss)



Shares of South Korea’s major game developers and publishers declined on Tuesday after Chinese state media slammed games as “spiritual opium,” highlighting the close link between the two neighboring countries within the global gaming industry as well as risks linked to China’s regulatory whims.



The turmoil was sparked by a state-run media outlet in China that published a negative article about gaming and called for stricter controls on “addictive” games. As a result, Korean shares in game developers including Pearl Abyss, NCSoft and Kakao Games suffered a setback while Nexon retreated on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Tencent Holdings fell on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



An analyst at a security brokerage in Seoul told local media that China’s move suggests that it does not view the gaming industry in a positive light, a sign that stronger regulations might be coming.



To show a proactive stance, Tencent Holdings said it would further limit play time for minors and ban in-game purchases for those under the age of 12. The move is reminiscent of those that followed the Korean government’s official “shutdown law” that blocks children from playing games between midnight and 6 a.m.



The stronger curb on games in China signals a tough road for Korean game developers, many of which have high hopes of entering the heavily regulated but potentially lucrative Chinese market.



In June, Korean game maker Pearl Abyss obtained a business license from Chinese authorities to market its hit title Black Desert Mobile, offering a ray of hope for both Korean developers and investors, as Korean games had long been denied licenses due to the touch-and-go geopolitical wangling.



Over the past decade, Korean game developers had shared their expertise with Chinese partners as foreign companies were not allowed to do business without a local partner in China.



As with other industries, Korean game companies were forced to get by with a royalty-based business model in China while their technical know-how and solutions were channeled to Chinese counterparts. Korean game experts said this was one of the reasons why Chinese game developers including Tencent Holdings saw explosive growth in recent years.





Genshin Impact (Mihoyo)