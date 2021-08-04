 Back To Top
National

Minor opposition party leader in self-quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 4, 2021 - 15:24       Updated : Aug 4, 2021 - 15:24
Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of the minor opposition People's Party, speaks during a meeting of the party's supreme council members at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 22, 2021. (Yonhap)
The head of the minor opposition People's Party (PP) entered voluntary quarantine Wednesday after a party official tested positive for COVID-19.

The PP announced that chairman Ahn Cheol-soo and some other party officials were tested for the coronavirus after another official who worked in the same PP headquarters until Friday was confirmed as infected this morning.

Ahn decided to remain in isolation until he receives his results, the party said.

According to the party, Ahn did not have close contact with the patient but decided to stay quarantined as a precaution. (Yonhap)
