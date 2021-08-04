Spy agency warns of NK provocation over allies' drill

North Korea may take to a military show of force in response to South Korea’s military exercises with the US next week, South Korean lawmakers said after being briefed by the National Intelligence Service on Tuesday.
Pyongyang, which routinely denounces the drills as rehearsals for an invasion, is also willing to reveal a corresponding measure if Seoul and Washington were to suspend them, the lawmakers who sit on the parliamentary intelligence committee said, citing National Intelligence Service chief Park Jie-won.
The North warned South Korea against the joint military exercise on Sunday, a week after the two Koreas reopened communications lines after more than a year. The South is eager to try dialogue with the North to build on the legacies of the 2018 inter-Korean summits.
“The drills are important but we need to be flexible about them. We should pick up the fresh momentum for diplomacy with North Korea to work for denuclearization,” Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea said, citing Park.
A behind-the-scenes discussion involving the hotlines and drills is believed to have taken place between the two Koreas, with the spy agency saying President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had exchanged letters since April to discuss mending their strained ties.
Park said Kim Jong-un reached out to reconnect the hotlines, though the Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said the two neighbors made the decision together.
Meanwhile the US Department of Defense said the South has not asked the US to reconsider this year’s drills.
“You’re asking me if the South Koreans were to ask us to stop training -- that hasn’t happened,” spokesperson John F. Kirby said in a press briefing.
Kirby echoed similar sentiments shared by the Defense Ministry here, saying, “Everything we do from a military perspective is done in close coordination with our South Korean allies. It‘s -- we’re together as we make these decisions.
Seoul and Washington, which take part in the drills mainly in spring and summer to rein in Pyongyang’s aggression, are expected to follow through on this year’s drills, and the two allies already held a meeting attended by key military commanders, Seoul officials familiar with the matter said.
“Commanders were at the meeting, including our chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and US military chief Gen. Paul LaCamera,” they said, referring to the South Korean military chief. The drills will run from Aug. 16 to 26, after a four-day pre-training session the previous week, they added.
Experts have said South Korea should not halt the drills because North Korea is not interested in peace efforts like Seoul, and that halting them would set a bad precedent.
“The US and ROK have already given up most of their major field training exercises done each winter and summer and gotten almost nothing from North Korea in exchange,” said Bruce Bennett, a senior defense analyst at the US-based policy think tank Rand Corp.
Bennett referred to computer-based war games rather than all-out field exercises, which have been suspended since 2019 after former US President Donald Trump halted them to save costs and facilitate North Korea’s denuclearization.
David Maxwell, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, highlighted North Korean strategy as blackmail diplomacy that should not be the reason Seoul and Washington should come to Pyongyang’s terms.
“It conducts provocations for specific objectives. It does not represent a policy failure on our part,” Maxwell said.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)