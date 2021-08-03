 Back To Top
Business

Over 10 workers at Samsung R&D facility infected with COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 3, 2021 - 16:50       Updated : Aug 3, 2021 - 16:50
This undated file photo shows the entrance of Samsung Electronics' plant and R&D center in Suwon, just south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Over 10 workers at a Samsung Electronics Co. local research and development (R&D) center were infected with COVID-19, but there has been no shutdown of the facility, industry sources said Tuesday.

Twelve employees at the R5 R&D-focused building in Suwon, just south of Seoul, tested positive for the coronavirus, and those who were in contact with them await their test results, a person familiar with the matter told Yonhap News Agency over the phone.

There might be more confirmed coronavirus cases down the road, according to the source.

The chip giant made the employees who could have had contact with their infected colleagues on the same floor of the R5 building work from home for two weeks, she said. (Yonhap)
