Moon vows to focus on response to virus, industrial revolution, climate change

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday, in this photo provided by his office. (President Moon Jae-in's Office)

President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday it has become an "inevitable duty" during the remainder of his tenure to protect people's lives with a focus on curbing the COVID-19 spread and improving their livelihoods.



Another key task is preparing for South Korea's future in connection with the fourth industrial revolution and climate change, he said at the start of a weekly Cabinet meeting.



"I feel a great sense of responsibility," he said.



Moon was presenting major policy goals for the rest of his term, which ends in May 2022. He effectively admitted that it will be difficult for the country to resolve the coronavirus crisis before he leaves Cheong Wa Dae.



In particular, job creation is a top priority, and the government will provide proactive support for private companies to that end, he added. (Yonhap)