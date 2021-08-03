Woori Financial Group CEO buys W54m of treasury stocks

Woori Financial Group Chairman and CEO Son Tae-seung (Woori Financial Group)
Woori Financial Group Chairman and CEO Son Tae-seung has acquired 5,000 treasury stocks worth over 54 million won ($46,800) to enhance its corporate value, the banking group said Tuesday.
Son bought the stocks at a price of 10,875 won per share.
Since the chairman took office in March 2018, he has bought treasury stocks 14 times. With the latest purchase, he now holds a total of 93,127 shares.
The financial services holdings firm plans to implement a more active set of shareholder return policies after logging a record result in the first half of this year.
Last month, Woori Financial Group reported its biggest-ever net profit of 1.42 trillion won in the first six months of 2021, up 114.9 percent from a year earlier.
Buoyed by the stellar performance, the group issued its first interim dividend in its history. With a cash dividend of 150 won per share, total dividends amounted to 108.3 billion won.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)