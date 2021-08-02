[Graphic News] Instant noodle exports hit new high in H1 amid pandemic

South Korea's instant noodle exports touched an all-time high in the first half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed.
Asia’s fourth-largest economy exported $319.68 million of instant noodles in the January-June period, up 5.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The amount was above the previous first-half record of $302.08 million set a year earlier.
Yet the first-half growth rate was well lower than the 37.4 percent surge during the first half of last year due mainly to a 15.8 percent on-year fall in shipments to China, the largest export destination. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)