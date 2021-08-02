 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Visa Korea names new head

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Aug 2, 2021 - 15:58       Updated : Aug 2, 2021 - 15:58
Patrick Storey, president of Visa International Asia-pacific Korea (Visa International Asia-Pacific Korea)
Patrick Storey, president of Visa International Asia-pacific Korea (Visa International Asia-Pacific Korea)

Global credit card giant Visa has appointed Patrick Storey, former chief operating officer of consulting and analytics business, as the new head of its overseas unit covering South Korea and Mongolia.

He replaces Patrick Yoon, who had led Visa‘s Korea and Mongolia operations since 2018.

Joining Visa in1996, Storey worked in the risk management, operations and sales departments in global and regional businesses, according to the company.

“Based on his more than 20 years of experience, Storey has the deepest understanding about Visa and the payment service market. Since the market trend is fast-changing, he is likely to become a key person to boost growth in Korea’s credit card and finance industries,” Chris Clark, Visa‘s executive vice president and regional president for the Asia-Pacific region, said in a statement.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114