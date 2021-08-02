Visa Korea names new head

Patrick Storey, president of Visa International Asia-pacific Korea (Visa International Asia-Pacific Korea)
Global credit card giant Visa has appointed Patrick Storey, former chief operating officer of consulting and analytics business, as the new head of its overseas unit covering South Korea and Mongolia.
He replaces Patrick Yoon, who had led Visa‘s Korea and Mongolia operations since 2018.
Joining Visa in1996, Storey worked in the risk management, operations and sales departments in global and regional businesses, according to the company.
“Based on his more than 20 years of experience, Storey has the deepest understanding about Visa and the payment service market. Since the market trend is fast-changing, he is likely to become a key person to boost growth in Korea’s credit card and finance industries,” Chris Clark, Visa‘s executive vice president and regional president for the Asia-Pacific region, said in a statement.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)