Sports

[Tokyo Olympics] S. Korea wins bronze in badminton women's doubles

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 2, 2021 - 14:18       Updated : Aug 2, 2021 - 14:36
Kong Hee-yong (L) and Kim So-yeong of South Korea are in action against Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan of South Korea in the women's doubles badminton bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics at Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo on Monday. (Yonhap)
Kong Hee-yong (L) and Kim So-yeong of South Korea are in action against Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan of South Korea in the women's doubles badminton bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics at Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo on Monday. (Yonhap)
TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong of South Korea won the bronze medal in the women's doubles badminton event at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, thanks to a victory over their compatriots, Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan.

Kim and Kong won the match 2-0 (21-10, 21-17) at Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo. The all-Korean bronze medal match was set up after both pairs lost in the semifinals Saturday.

This is South Korea's only medal from badminton in Tokyo and also the country's second straight bronze medal in women's doubles. Shin teamed up with Jung Kyung-eun for the bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

Kim and Kong opened the match with a 5-1 lead, and it quickly became a 16-10 advantage. From that point, Kim and Kong scored five straight points to take the first game in only 19 minutes.

The second game was much tighter. Kim and Kong led 13-10, but Lee and Shin drew even. They were tied at 15-15, and then Kim and Kong built a 19-16 advantage. Kim's smash finished off the match between the Korean pairs.

This was the first Korean vs. Korean Olympic badminton match for a medal since the men's doubles final in 2004. (Yonhap)
