[Herald Interview] How journalist-turned-novelist Frances Cha wrote her debut English novel ‘If I Had Your Face’

Journalist-turned-novelist Frances Cha (Kwon Ha-bin/ The Korea Herald)



From plastic surgery, K-pop fandom to chaebol marriage and women at work. Frances Cha’s debut novel “If I Had Your Face” runs the gamut of hot topics in modern Korean society.



The journalist-turned-novelist, who worked as travel and culture editor for CNN in Seoul, doesn’t only lightly touch on the subjects, she dives into each topic through the story of young women characters living in the same apartment in Seoul.



Although Cha does not believe that doing thorough research is the best way to work on a fictional story, as it can become too explanatory, she did a lot of research when writing her debut novel.



“Because I come from a journalist background I have this fear that I can’t write anything that is not 100 percent researched,” Cha said during a recent interview with The Korea Herald.



Before writing about one of the characters getting jaw surgery for aesthetic purposes, she visited several clinics in Korea posing as a patient.



“Specifically for double-jaw surgery story, since I’m not the subject for the surgery, I would say my friend in the States wants to get it,” Cha said.



She gleaned information about the surgery, such as the cost, how long it would take and what the recovery process involves.



Cha also added that her experience in journalism helped her a lot when writing her novel.



“Lots of the foundations, I already had because of all the articles that I did at CNN,” she added.



Immediate feedback that she received regularly when working as a journalist also helped her to form her writing style, she explained.



“When it is not interesting, people stop reading it and you know the exact moment that they stop scrolling,” the writer said. “If you tweak the headline then suddenly that article will get a million more hits instantly. So you really can understand the impact of words and readership engagement.”



Even for a well-trained journalist like her, it took nearly 10 years to publish her first novel.



