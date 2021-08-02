 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

[Tokyo OIympics] S. Korea inches closer to women's handball quarterfinals after draw vs. Angola

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 2, 2021 - 11:37       Updated : Aug 2, 2021 - 11:37
Kang Eun-hye of South Korea takes a shot against Angola in the teams' Group A match of the Tokyo Olympic women's handball tournament at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday. (Yonhap)
Kang Eun-hye of South Korea takes a shot against Angola in the teams' Group A match of the Tokyo Olympic women's handball tournament at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday. (Yonhap)
TOKYO -- South Korea found itself on the verge of qualifying for the women's handball quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, following a nailbiting draw against Angola in the final group match.

Kang Eun-hye scored for South Korea with 11 seconds remaining to secure a 31-31 draw in the teams' last Group A match at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo.

With the top four teams from each of the two groups reaching the quarterfinals, South Korea concluded the preliminary action in fourth place with three points from one win, one draw and three losses. Angola also ended with three points but South Korea has the edge in the goal difference tiebreaker, -18 to -26.

Japan is sitting in last place with two points but has one match remaining Monday night against the group-leading Norway. A Japan loss will send South Korea to the semifinals, and that seems almost certain. Japan, playing in its first Olympics since 1976 and only doing so as the host country, will be hard pressed to upset Norway, which won two gold medals and one bronze medal over the past three Olympics.

South Korea is trying to win its first medal since 2008. It reached the semifinals in 2012 but missed out on knockout action in 2016.

South Korea trailed by as much as 15-11 in the first half, before rallying to make it 17-16 for Angola at halftime.

The teams were all tied up at 29-29 with about five minutes to go, but Angola scored two straight goals.

Sim Hae-in cut the deficit in half with 1:32 remaining, and Kang scored the last-gasp goal to secure the valuable one point for South Korea. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114