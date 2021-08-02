 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

[Tokyo Olympics] Moon congratulates gymnast on Olympic medal

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 2, 2021 - 10:56       Updated : Aug 2, 2021 - 10:56
South Korean gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong poses with her bronze medal from the women's vault event at the Tokyo Olympics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Sunday. (Yonhap)
South Korean gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong poses with her bronze medal from the women's vault event at the Tokyo Olympics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Sunday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message Monday to a South Korean gymnast for winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a message for Yeo Seo-jeong, Moon noted that she won bronze in the women's vault via a "fantastic performance," based on her mental strength and outstanding skill, the previous day.

"It is the first Olympic medal in the history of South Korea's women's gymnastics," he pointed out in the note also posted on his social media accounts.

Moon also congratulated her on following in the footsteps of her father, Yeo Hong-chul, who captured silver in the men's vault in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114