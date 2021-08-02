[Tokyo Olympics] Moon congratulates gymnast on Olympic medal

South Korean gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong poses with her bronze medal from the women's vault event at the Tokyo Olympics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Sunday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message Monday to a South Korean gymnast for winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.



In a message for Yeo Seo-jeong, Moon noted that she won bronze in the women's vault via a "fantastic performance," based on her mental strength and outstanding skill, the previous day.



"It is the first Olympic medal in the history of South Korea's women's gymnastics," he pointed out in the note also posted on his social media accounts.



Moon also congratulated her on following in the footsteps of her father, Yeo Hong-chul, who captured silver in the men's vault in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. (Yonhap)