[News Focus] Korea ranks 26th of 34 OECD members in Q1 employment

Flags of each of the 34 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development are seen at its headquarters in Paris. Three members were added, to make 37 in total, after the photo was taken. (OECD)



SEJONG -- South Korea’s hiring performance has remained behind most members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, regardless of the pandemic situation.



The nation’s employment rate for people aged 15-64 has continued to stay under the OECD average from before COVID-19 hit the globe. And its lackluster figure and ranking went on throughout 2020.



While the average of the 34 OECD members reached 66.8 percent in employment rate in the first quarter of 2021, the figure for Korea stood at 65.7 percent.



Korea ranked 26th of the 34 economies, while three -- Iceland, Switzerland and Turkey -- of the total 37 OECD members were not included in the organization’s comparison of the first-quarter performance.



Given that Iceland and Switzerland were included in the top 5 in past quarters, Korea‘s final ranking is expected to be 28th when the two release the first-quarter figures.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)