[Tokyo Olympics] S. Korea wins bronze in women’s sabre team fencing

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 31, 2021 - 22:26       Updated : Jul 31, 2021 - 22:26

(From left) Choi Soo-yeon, Kim Ji-yeon, Seo Ji-yeon and Yoon Ji-su pose after a medal awarding ceremony at Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Saturday. (Yonha)
(From left) Choi Soo-yeon, Kim Ji-yeon, Seo Ji-yeon and Yoon Ji-su pose after a medal awarding ceremony at Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Saturday. (Yonha)
South Korea claimed bronze in the women’s sabre team fencing event on Saturday for its fourth medal from the sport at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team of Kim Ji-yeon, Yoon Ji-su Choi Soo-yeon and Seo Ji-yeon defeated Italy 45-42 in the bronze medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, east of Tokyo. South Korea rallied from a 25-15 deficit for the dramatic win.

This is South Korea’s first medal in the women’s sabre team event, which made its Olympic debut in 2008.

This concludes South Korea‘s fencing campaign at these Olympic Games. South Korea won’t have a team in the men’s foil team event scheduled for Sunday.

The men’s sabre team won gold on Wednesday, a day after the women‘s epee team won silver. The male sabre fencer Kim Jung-hwan won an individual bronze medal last Saturday.

South Korea had a gold and a bronze at the 2016 Olympics. (Yonhap)

