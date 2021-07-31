 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

[Tokyo Olympics] After stunning world No. 1, S. Korean shuttler loses to 59th-ranked foe

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 31, 2021 - 12:39       Updated : Jul 31, 2021 - 16:11

Heo Kawng-hee plays against Kevin Cordon of Guatemala in the quarterfinals of the men's badminton singles event at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Heo Kawng-hee plays against Kevin Cordon of Guatemala in the quarterfinals of the men's badminton singles event at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo on Saturday. (Yonhap)
South Korean badminton player Heo Kwang-hee got a taste of his own medicine at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, losing to an underdog in the quarterfinals three days after shocking the top-ranked opponent.

Kevin Cordon of Guatemala, world No. 59, defeated the 38th-ranked Heo 2-0 (21-13, 21-18) in the quarterfinals of the men’s badminton singles event at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo.

Heo had reached the quarterfinals after stunning the world No. 1 from Japan, Kento Momota, in a preliminary match Wednesday.

Heo didn’t put up much of a fight against Cordon, a four-time Olympian, in the first game, trailing by as much as 17-10.

The South Korea kept things closer in the next game. But when the two were tied at 17-17, Cordon went on a 4-1 run to close out the match in just 42 minutes.

South Korea has won just one medal in the men’s singles in Olympic badminton.

Heo, 25, said he gradually lost his confidence as Cordon kept moving him around with an array of shots.

“I’ve been getting a lot of support from people back home after beating Momota,” Heo said. “It has been great. I felt like I had so many people competing here with me. I tried to live up to their expectations.”

Though the end result wasn‘t what he had in mind, Heo said he’ll forever cherish his first Olympic experience.

“It's a great learning experience just to play in the Olympics,” Heo said. “I beat Momota on such a huge stage, and I now believe I can do this.” (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114