Daily virus cases over 1,500 as infections show little signs of letup

A citizen getting a COVID-19 shot at a Seoul health care center on Saturday. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s daily new coronavirus cases retreated to the 1,500s on Saturday, but the fourth wave of infections is showing little signs of letting up despite weeks of the toughest antivirus rules in the greater Seoul area.



The country added 1,539 COVID-19 cases, including 1,466 local infections, raising the total caseload to 198,345, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.



The latest tally is down from 1,710 cases reported Friday.



The country added six more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 2,095. The fatality rate was 1.06 percent.



The daily caseload has remained above 1,000 since July 7 due to the resurgence in the greater Seoul area. Recently, cases elsewhere have been growing amid increased activities in the summer vacation season.



Health authorities are considering additional measures to contain the fourth wave of the pandemic as new cases continue across the country despite strict virus curbs.



South Korea has extended the highest social distancing measures of Level 4 in the Seoul metropolitan area until Aug. 8.



The toughest restrictions ban gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m., place a 10 p.m. curfew on restaurants and cafes, and order nightclubs and other entertainment venues to not operate. Areas outside the greater capital region are under Level 3 measures through Aug. 8, though some municipalities have adopted Level 4 measures to better contain the virus. (Yonhap)