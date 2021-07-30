 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

(Olympics) Kim Si-woo in middle of pack in men's golf

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 30, 2021 - 20:31       Updated : Jul 30, 2021 - 20:32

Kim Si-woo of South Korea hits a tee shot during the second round of the Tokyo Olympic men's golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, on July 30, 2021. (Yonhap)
Kim Si-woo of South Korea hits a tee shot during the second round of the Tokyo Olympic men's golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, on July 30, 2021. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Kim Si-woo found himself further out of contention in the Tokyo Olympic men's golf tournament on Friday, with the weather-interrupted second round suspended.

Kim traded two birdies with two bogeys for an even 71 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo.

At three-under for the tournament, Kim is tied for 25th in the field of 60. He was tied for 12th after the opening round.

"I don't think I've shown even half of what I am capable of," Kim said. "I didn't come here to finish out of contention. I'll try to push myself even more. I think I was settling for pars the first two rounds, and I'll be more aggressive starting tomorrow."

The round had to be halted twice due to inclement weather, and
16 players were not able to complete their round. Play will resume at 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

Xander Schauffele of the United States jumped to the top of the leaderboard at 11-under after shooting a 63. Carlos Ortiz of Mexico is one back after carding a 67.

The other South Korean in the field, Im Sung-jae shot a 73 Friday to drop to a tie for 51st. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114