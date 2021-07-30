 Back To Top
Entertainment

Ahn Ye-eun returns with new horror song

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 30, 2021 - 17:06       Updated : Jul 30, 2021 - 17:41
"Changgwi" (JMG)

A Korean artist is making a comeback with a horror song that will send a chill down fans’ spines this summer.

Singer-songwriter Ahn Ye-eun released a highlight teaser of her third single, “Changgwi” on Friday, according to the artist’s agency JMG.

The 21-second video, considered a short horror movie by some, shows Ahn sitting alone surrounded by mysterious shadows, creating an eerie atmosphere.

“Changgwi” -- a soul from the dead bitten by a tiger -- stems from traditional folk tales of the Joseon era.

“Ahn is very interested in Korean shamanism. This time, she wrote another horror song telling the interesting story of changgwi,”JMG said in a press release.

With her new music, Ahn seeks to create her own genre and give listeners a different experience, the company added.

“Changgwi” is Ahn’s second horror, following “Trumpet Creeper” in 2020.

On Wednesday, Ahn released the album jacket images, heightening fans‘ expectations for the upcoming single.

“Hearing Ahn’s voice for 10 seconds already creeps me out,” one fan tweeted.

“Changgwi” will be released at 6 p.m. Sunday on local streaming platforms, including Melon, Genie Music and Bugs.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
