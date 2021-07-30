 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Seoul experiences 10 straight tropical nights

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 30, 2021 - 15:24       Updated : Jul 30, 2021 - 15:24
A man and a boy try to cool off around a sprinkler at a park in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
A man and a boy try to cool off around a sprinkler at a park in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Seoul experienced 10 consecutive tropical nights, though the nighttime temperature cooled somewhat in recent days, the state weather agency said Friday.

Seoul, other large cities, some coastal areas and Jeju Island saw their temperatures stay above 25 C between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

A tropical night occurs when the temperature does not fall below 25 C during the nighttime.

The minimum temperature overnight was 25.8 C in Seoul, 25.9 C in Incheon, west of Seoul, 25.1 C in the southeastern coastal city of Busan and 25.7 C on southern Jeju Island. Seoul's nighttime low was down slightly from over 27 C recorded in recent days.

That means Seoul experienced 10 straight tropical nights, along with 13 in Incheon, and 12 on Jeju.

In July, Seoul and Busan both experienced the phenomenon for a total of 15 nights, while Jeju had 23 such nights and Incheon 17.

The KMA said heat wave alerts have been issued for most of the country Friday, with the daytime temperature expected to hover around 35 C.

It advised workers vulnerable to heat, such as farmers, fishers and medical personnel working outside amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to take precautionary measures to prevent harm from sweltering weather.

It is best to not work between midday and 5 p.m. and stay hydrated and saline, the KMA explained. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114