Summer power shortage spells disaster for smaller clinics with COVID-19 vaccines

Trucks spray water onto the roads in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, as temperatures rise to 33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday afternoon. (Yonhap)



As Korea bakes through a record-setting heat wave and demand for cooling surges, a possible power crisis is raising concerns for medical institutions that store and administer COVID-19 vaccines, many of which are smaller clinics unlikely to be equipped with a backup source of electricity.



With sizzling weather of over 30 degrees Celsius set to continue, the national electric grid is already stretched thinly, according to updates from the Korea Power Exchange. At one point in the past week, the nation’s power reserves fell to as low as 7 gigawatts and the reserve margin came to 7 percent, well below the recommended levels for stable power management of 10 percent.



Amid tight power supplies, three retired reactors had to be rebooted over the last 11 days, in an apparent backdown from Moon Jae-in administration’s push for a nuclear phase-out.



Managing heat risks is more crucial now that the mRNA-type Pfizer and Moderna vaccines -- which have so far been handled only at vaccination sites operated directly by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency -- are being offered at regular clinics. There are currently around 13,000 such clinics that have been entrusted to carry out vaccinations.



“One of the challenges facing the summer vaccine drive is potential power shortfalls,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Kim Woo-joo of Korea University Medical Center.



“Hospitals, usually have standby power systems and high-performance refrigerators for storing blood and other temperature-sensitive medical products, are not so much at risk. But for smaller clinics, it’s a different story,” he said.



Most clinics are “practically defenseless” against a power outage, according to Dr. Choi Seung-jun, the vice president of Seoul’s Yongsan district medical association. The refrigerators where vaccines are stored have special sensors that alert the staff of deviations in temperatures, but that is unlikely to help if power goes out altogether, he said.



“Very few clinics are equipped with their own power generators to keep refrigerators running should a blackout take place,” he said. “We will have to dispose the vaccines if they are left to sit out in the heat for too long.”



Photo shows a cool box that clinics are using to carry the vaccines from public health centers. (courtesy of Jang)