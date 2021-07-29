 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

S. Korea vigilant of market volatility from virus, Fed's policy: official

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 29, 2021 - 11:32       Updated : Jul 29, 2021 - 11:32
This photo, taken on Thursday, shows electronic signboards at a Hana Bank dealing room in Seoul that show the trading of Korean stocks and the local currency. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken on Thursday, shows electronic signboards at a Hana Bank dealing room in Seoul that show the trading of Korean stocks and the local currency. (Yonhap)
South Korea will closely monitor the financial market as market volatility could increase from a spike in virus cases and talks of an early tapering of the Federal Reserve's bond purchase, a senior government official said Thursday.

After a two-day policy meeting, the Fed on Wednesday kept its key interest rate near zero and left unchanged its bond-buying program. The Fed said the US economy is on a solid recovery track despite a flare-up in COVID-19 cases, but it did not provide a timetable for tapering of its asset purchases.

First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said the outcome of the Fed meeting is expected to have limited impacts on the Korean financial market as the result was widely in line with market expectations.

"But amid lingering economic uncertainty from the spread of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant and trade tension between the US and China, concerns about the Fed's early tapering issue persist," Lee said at a meeting on macroeconomics.

"We need to continue to be vigilant about the possibility that market volatility could increase at any time," he added.

The benchmark KOSPI gained ground in early trading, tracking overnight gains in US markets over the Fed meeting.

The key stock index was trading at 11.40 points, or 0.35 percent higher, at 3,248.26 as of 9:45 a.m. The Korean currency was trading at 1,150.80 per the US dollar, up 3.8 won from the previous day. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114