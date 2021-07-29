 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on robust earnings, FOMC results

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 29, 2021 - 09:40       Updated : Jul 29, 2021 - 09:40
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday as investor sentiment improved over optimism for strong corporate earnings and the US Fed's assurance that tapering would require more recovery from the pandemic.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.04 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,247.9 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks advanced after a two-day gain, backed by second-quarter surprise earnings by large caps, including market bellwether Samsung Electronics and other large caps on the KOSPI.

Investors were relieved by the Federal Open Market Committee meeting results, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments that the US economy is recovering but more progress is needed to meet the conditions for scaling back the Fed's accommodative policies.

In Seoul, Samsung Electronics traded flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.88 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver decreased 0.23 percent, but pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 0.99 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.45 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 0.6 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,151.05 won to the US dollar, up 3.55 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114