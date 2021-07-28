 Back To Top
Sports

[Tokyo Olympics] Teen swimming sensation Hwang Sun-woo breaks Asian record in 100m freestyle

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 28, 2021 - 11:23       Updated : Jul 28, 2021 - 11:23

Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea jumps into the pool at Tokyo Aquatics Centre for the men's 100m freestyle semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
TOKYO -- South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo set a new Asian record in the 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, adding to a fast-growing list of accomplishments in his burgeoning career.

Hwang finished third in his semifinals heat, and fourth overall among 16 swimmers, with a time of 47.56 seconds at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. He will compete in the final at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday.

The previous Asian record was 47.65 seconds, held by Ning Zetao of China since October 2014.

Hwang had reached the semis with a Korean record time of 47.97 seconds from Tuesday. Hwang earlier broke his own national record in the 200m freestyle, an event where he finished seventh overall on Tuesday.

Hwang, 18, will try to become only the second South Korean swimmer, after Park Tae-hwan from 2008 and 2012, to win an Olympic medal. (Yonhap)

 

