 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Over 50% of Naver employees experienced workplace bullying: labor ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 28, 2021 - 10:19       Updated : Jul 28, 2021 - 10:19
Naver's headquarters in Seongnam, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Naver's headquarters in Seongnam, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
More than half of employees at South Korean technology giant Naver Corp. reported having experienced bullying at work, the labor ministry said, calling for an improvement of its work culture.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor on Tuesday announced the results of its special supervision of Naver following the suicide of one of its employees in May from apparent bullying at work.

In a survey of Naver employees conducted from June 9 to July 23, 52.7 percent of respondents said they had experienced bullying at least once in the past six months, while 10.5 percent said they were bullied repeatedly at least once a week over the same period, according to the ministry.

The survey was answered by 1,982 of 4,028 employees, excluding executives.

The ministry also confirmed the suicide victim had been bullied at work, saying the man in his 40s "experienced repeated verbal abuse and insulting words and actions" from his immediate superior, was "deliberately excluded" from decision making and "suffered under pressure from excessive work."

The ministry said the abuser was a "leader in a position of responsibility" at the executive level and cited the victim's diary, as well as a colleague's testimony.

It said Naver took no action even after the victim and multiple other employees raised the issue of workplace bullying with the chief operating officer.

By law, employers are required to conduct an investigation as soon as they learn of alleged bullying at work.

"Even though Naver is one of our country's leading IT businesses and a favorite among the youth, the special supervision revealed numerous areas related to workplace bullying that need to be improved," a ministry official said.

The ministry added that it plans to fine the company and refer it to the prosecution for violations of labor laws while guiding it to improve its corporate culture.

In a statement following the ministry's announcement, Naver said it "learned of many areas that we had missed" but claimed it had an explanation for the charge it took no action in response to the reports of bullying.

"We will provide a detailed explanation in a future investigation," the company said. "We are preparing overall changes to prevent a recurrence of such incidents." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114