Seoul stocks open slightly lower on China uncertainties

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday, tracking the US stock retreat on uncertainties from China's move to regulate tech firms.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell 4.61 points, or 0.14 percent, to 3,227.92 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Local investor sentiment weakened as tech stocks plunged more than 4 percent in Hong Kong for a second straight session Tuesday.



Hong Kong tech retreated following China's decision to reform its tech industry and property market, which sparked market jitters around the world.



Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.21 percent, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 slumping 0.24 percent and 0.47 percent, respectively.



In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics slipped 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.29 percent.



Internet portal giant Naver moved down 2.1 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.44 percent.



Giant chemical maker LG Chem slid 0.12 percent, and top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged down 0.22 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,154.35 won to the US dollar, down 4.25 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)