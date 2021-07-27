[Tokyo Olympics] Lee Da-bin wins silver in women's taekwondo

Lee Da-bin of South Korea (left) fights Milica Mandic of Serbia in the final of the women's +67kg taekwondo event at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

CHIBA -- South Korea's Lee Da-bin grabbed the silver medal in her first Olympic taekwondo appearance on Tuesday, winning the women's +67kg title on the last day of the taekwondo competition.



Lee lost to Milica Mandic of Serbia 10-7 in the gold medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, east of Tokyo.



Her loss ensured that South Korea, the birthplace of taekwondo, will leave the Tokyo Olympics without a gold medal from the martial art. The country won two bronze medals in taekwondo, Jang Jun in the men's 58kg on Saturday and In Kyo-don in the men's +80kg earlier Tuesday.



Until this year, South Korea had never been shut out of gold medals in taekwondo since it was added to the Olympics in 2000. (Yonhap)