Sports

[Tokyo Olympics] Lee Da-bin wins silver in women's taekwondo

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2021 - 21:54       Updated : Jul 27, 2021 - 21:54
Lee Da-bin of South Korea (left) fights Milica Mandic of Serbia in the final of the women's +67kg taekwondo event at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Lee Da-bin of South Korea (left) fights Milica Mandic of Serbia in the final of the women's +67kg taekwondo event at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
CHIBA -- South Korea's Lee Da-bin grabbed the silver medal in her first Olympic taekwondo appearance on Tuesday, winning the women's +67kg title on the last day of the taekwondo competition.

Lee lost to Milica Mandic of Serbia 10-7 in the gold medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, east of Tokyo.

Her loss ensured that South Korea, the birthplace of taekwondo, will leave the Tokyo Olympics without a gold medal from the martial art. The country won two bronze medals in taekwondo, Jang Jun in the men's 58kg on Saturday and In Kyo-don in the men's +80kg earlier Tuesday.

Until this year, South Korea had never been shut out of gold medals in taekwondo since it was added to the Olympics in 2000. (Yonhap)
