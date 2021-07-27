 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Sports

[Tokyo Olympics] In Kyo-don wins bronze in men's taekwondo

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2021 - 21:14       Updated : Jul 27, 2021 - 21:57
In Gyo-don of South Korea (R) battles Dejan Georgievski of Macedonia in the semifinals of the men's +80kg taekwondo event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
In Gyo-don of South Korea (R) battles Dejan Georgievski of Macedonia in the semifinals of the men's +80kg taekwondo event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
CHIBA -- In Kyo-don won the bronze medal in men's taekwondo on Tuesday, for only the second medal in its traditional martial art for South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics.

In defeated Ivan Konrad Trajkovic of Slovenia 5-4 in the bronze medal match of the men's +80kg event at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, east of Tokyo.

This is the second taekwondo medal for South Korea so far at the Tokyo Olympics. Jang Jun won bronze in the men's 58kg last Saturday.

In, 29, was diagnosed with malignant lymphoma seven years ago, but returned to competition soon after and captured silver medal at the Summer Universiade in 2015.

He won bronze at the 2017 world championships and came into the Tokyo Olympics ranked No. 2 in the world.

In won his first two matches before falling to Dejan Georgievski of Macedonia in the semifinals.

With a bronze medal up for grabs, In landed a kick to Trajkovic's head for a 3-0 lead with 28 seconds left in Round 1.

A "gam-jeom," or a penalty point, assessed to Trajkovic gave In a 4-0 lead. The Slovenian cut it to 4-2 and his late punch, plus a gam-jeom assessed to In, made it a 5-4 contest. But the South Korean held on for dear life over the last 11 seconds to secure his first Olympic medal. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114