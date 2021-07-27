 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Samsung Biologics posts all-time high earnings in Q2

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 27, 2021 - 18:24       Updated : Jul 27, 2021 - 18:24
The third plant of Samsung Biologics, located in Songdo, Incheon (Samsung Biologics)
The third plant of Samsung Biologics, located in Songdo, Incheon (Samsung Biologics)

Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea‘s top conglomerate Samsung Group, posted all-time high earnings for the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company’s sales in the April-June period reached 412.2 billion won ($357.1 million), up 34 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit soared 106 percent on-year to reach 166.8 billion won during the same period.

Samsung Biologics said the improved earnings were backed by new contract manufacturing orders, including the one from Moderna in May to produce its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said it expects the sales growth to continue, as it is expanding the CMO capacity, with the construction of its fourth plant in Songdo, Incheon. The new plant, scheduled to begin operation by the end of next year, will cement the firm‘s position as a world-leading biopharmaceutical firm, with the world’s largest manufacturing capacity at a single site.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114